Egyptian, Iranian FMs discuss regional efforts to ease tensions

CAIRO, Nov. 3 — made a Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi phone call on Tuesday evening and discussed regional efforts to de-escalate tensions and reach a comprehensive deal addressing all parties’ concerns, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

The two ministers reviewed recent developments in the region and expressed concern that the situation could lead to renewed military escalation, the ministry said in a statement.

They also discussed regional efforts to “prioritize dialogue and diplomacy” and “return to the negotiating table,” the ministry said.

Abdelatty urged all parties to show flexibility and seriously pursue a political solution to the crisis to spare the region significant risks.

He also affirmed that Egypt attaches particular importance to the security of Gulf countries.

The talks came amid renewed U.S.-Iran tensions, with Washington threatening new military action against Tehran and Iran indicating willingness to resume negotiations and reopen the Strait of Hormuz if its demands were met. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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