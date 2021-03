Nairobi – March 13–Two Kenyan university students, 23-year-old Antony Mwangi Ngige and 21-year-old Ann Wambui Nyoike hacked NCBA Bank and stole $228,000.

They got caught when they attempted to steal $1.739 million from the same bank.

One of them told the bank their system was weak on Twitter, and that was how they got arrested.

Credit: Africa Facts Zone