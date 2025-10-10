Rwandan president urges equal partnership between Africa, Europe

KIGALI, Oct. 10 — Rwandan President Paul Kagame Thursday called for equal and mutual partnerships between Africa and Europe which are not built on dependency.

Speaking during the second edition of the European Union’s Global Gateway Forum in Brussels, Belgium, Kagame said that in the face of ongoing economic and political shifts, Europe and Africa can forge productive partnerships to deliver concrete transformation.

“Cooperation only works when it is built on the right foundation. We are here to discuss partnerships; however, the term seems to mean different things to people.

For some, it is about giving instructions and setting conditions; for others, it means complying,” he said. “Africa’s experience shows that this approach does not deliver the transformation that we need. A good partnership does not create dependency.

It creates value,” he added. The Rwandan leader said in light of the changing global landscape, the answer lies not in retreating or turning inwards because today’s economies and security are intertwined in ways that cannot be reversed.

“The challenge is to make this integration equitable so that the opportunities and the benefits of growth flow both ways,” he said.

Kagame’s remarks were a subtle criticism of unbalanced partnerships between Africa and the West, according to observers. “If you want to work with Africa, a true and lasting partnership must be equal, with shared risk and reward,” he said.

Kagame outlined Africa’s priorities, including infrastructure, technology, and industries that can help the continent trade competitively.

“For Europe, the opportunity is equally evident: Africa offers a growing market, talent, and the natural resources essential for the green and digital transformation.

Our interests are aligned, and this is the right time to turn them into sustained, mutual growth. This is precisely what the Global Gateway can make possible, if we remain consistent and pragmatic,” he said.

The forum drew European and African leaders, business executives, and international partners to discuss ways to strengthen global connectivity, sustainable investment, and digital transformation.(Xinhua)

