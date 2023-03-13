Malawi closes schools in Cyclone Freddy aftermath

Lilongwe, March 13 — The authorities in Malawi have closed schools in 10 southern districts over safety concerns after Cyclone Freddy wreaked devastation in neighbouring Mozambique.

Heavy rains pounding southern Malawi have washed away roads and disrupted power generation, with more rainfall expected in the next few days.

Physical classes have been suspended for Monday and Tuesday in all learning institutions in the districts.

Teachers and learners have been encouraged to use available online platforms and radio lessons, the education ministry said in a statement.

“When physical classes resume teachers are urged to provide remedial lessons to recover the lost time,” it added.

Neighbouring Mozambique has received more than a year’s worth of rainfall in the past four weeks as Cyclone Freddy made landfall on Sunday for the second time in a month.

The death toll in Mozambique is at least 28 since the storm first made landfall. – BBC News