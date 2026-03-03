U.S. Embassy in Kuwait closed “until further notice” due to regional tensions

KUWAIT CITY, March 3– The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait announced on Tuesday that it would close its doors “until further notice” due to “ongoing regional tensions,” on the fourth day of the war involving the United States and Israel against Iran.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, the embassy said, “Due to ongoing regional tensions, the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait will be closed until further notice.

All routine and emergency consular appointments have been cancelled.”

The U.S. Department of State on Monday urged Americans to depart immediately from the Middle East “due to serious safety risks.”

The locations with “serious safety risks” include Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

On Saturday morning, joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with some of the leader’s family members, senior military commanders and civilians.

6Iran responded through several waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. bases across the Middle East. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

