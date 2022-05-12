Namibia reports spike in daily positive COVID-19 cases

Trending Now
Health

May 12, 2022

WINDHOEK, May 12 — Namibia on Wednesday recorded 222 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, with the positivity ratio rising from 6.4 percent reported Tuesday to 17.2 percent Wednesday, according to a statement from the country’s health ministry.
Reinfections accounted for 63.5 percent of the 222 confirmed cases. And the newly confirmed cases are scattered, which indicates widespread community transmission, the country’s health ministry said.
“Of grave concern, is the fact that we are still observing a high proportion of unvaccinated individuals getting infected, being hospitalized and requiring critical care and invariably die due to severe illness,” said Namibia’s Minister of Health and Social Services Kalumbi Shangula in the statement.
According to Shangula, the call for redoubling the efforts in adhering to the public health measures cannot be overemphasized.
“Let’s guard against going back to where we were this time last year, by adjusting our behaviours. The loss we went through had been devastating, but there is much we can do to avert the same situation,” he added.
According to the health ministry, to date, 401,493 adults, or 27 percent of the target population, have completed their COVID-19 vaccination in the country.  (Xinhua)

