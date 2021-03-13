Namibia approves use of 6 COVID-19 vaccines.

WINDHOEK, March 13 -- Namibia has approved the use of six COVID-19 vaccines, health authorities said on Thursday. The government had approved the import of six COVID-19 vaccines from China, Russia, U.S., South Korea and India, respectively, said Ben Nangombe, executive director of the Health Ministry "A person who intends to import into Namibia any of the COVID-19 vaccines must have a licence to import such COVID-19 vaccines issued by the Namibia Medicines Regulatory Council under section 31(5)(c) of that Act," Nangombe said. The southwest African country, with a population of around 2.5 million, has so far registered 40,631 COVID-19 cases with 450 deaths. Xinhua