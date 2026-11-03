Chinese TV, online audiovisual sectors form mega-markets with over 1 bln users each

BEIJING, Nov. 3 — China’s television and online audiovisual sectors have developed into mega-markets with more than 1 billion users each, according to an industry report released on Tuesday.

China’s number of television users had exceeded 1 billion by the end of 2025, while the country’s online audiovisual user base had reached 1.099 billion by the end of last year, the report showed.

Commissioned by the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) and compiled by its development research center, the report brings the radio and television sectors and the online audiovisual sector under a unified research framework.

According to the report, China’s television viewing time totaled 638.7 billion hours in 2025, with viewers spending an average of 4 hours and 5 minutes per day watching TV. Online audiovisual users spent an average of 201 minutes per day using such services.

Total revenue of China’s radio, television and online audiovisual industries totaled over 1.546 trillion yuan (about 230 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025, up 5.22 percent year on year and increasing by 67.82 percent from the end of the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020). Online audiovisual service providers accounted for 53.63 percent of the total revenue, the report revealed.

Ren Daoyuan, an NRTA official, said the report draws on thematic studies, case studies and annual data to document the industry’s scale, structure and trends since 2025. It aims to provide a comprehensive picture of the development of the broader audiovisual sector and offer references for policymaking, industry planning and academic research.

Beyond the growing domestic market, Chinese audiovisual content is also gaining ground overseas. During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), exports of China’s radio and television programs and services grew by more than 40 percent, while Chinese audiovisual platforms’ international versions reached more than 200 countries and regions.

To meet rising demands of users both at home and abroad, China has introduced measures to enrich content on television screens, promote ultra-high-definition programming and encourage high-quality documentaries, animation and micro-dramas.

The country has also called for deeper integration of traditional broadcasting and online audiovisual services, as well as wider application of artificial intelligence in content production, while strengthening content review and labeling of AI-generated programs.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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