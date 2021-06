WINDHOEK, June 22– The Road Transportation Board of Namibia has approved a 15% increase in public transport fare effective from 17 to 30 June 2021.

Passengers using the taxi around towns in the country will have to fok out an additional N$1.80 on top of the normal N$12.00, bringing the new fares for a cab during that period of 17 to 30 June 2021 to N$13.80 for a taxi fares.

Source :NBC News