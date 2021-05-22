President Geingob congratulates Speaker of the National Assembly on turning 80.

Windhoek, May 22 –President Geingob today during the SWAPO Party Central Committee meeting took an opportunity to wish and congratulate the National Assembly Speaker Professor Peter Katjavivi for turning 80 years this month.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish and congratulate Comrade Peter Katjavivi for turning 80, before Comrade mbumba and I will catch up in August”.

Professor Peter Katjavivi celebrated his birthday on the 12 of May this year.

President Geingob will be turning 80 on the 3rd of August 2021 while Later in the same month on the 15th of August 2021 Vice-President Nangolo Mbumbo will also be turning 80 years old.

