Peru extends suspension of flights from Brazil, South Africa, India

LIMA, June 22 — Peru has extended the suspension of commercial flights from South Africa, Brazil and India until July 11 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the government announced Saturday.

The measure, published in the official newspaper “El Peruano,” was adopted after the second case of the Delta variant of COVID-19 was discovered in the country.

The government, which initially adopted the measure on May 10, also ordered that Peruvians coming from or through those countries be subjected to a 14-day quarantine in their homes.

The Ministry of Health reported this month two COVID-19 cases of the Delta variant in the Peruvian region of Arequipa, which forced the government to declare an “extreme alert” to avoid infections.

Health Minister Oscar Ugarte announced on Friday the adoption of an epidemiological cordon around Arequipa, which includes the ban of transportation services to and from the region.

According to the Ministry of Health, Peru has registered 2,023,179 cases of COVID-19 and 189,933 deaths from the disease. (Xinhua)