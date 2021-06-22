Namibia records diversified COVID-19 symptoms in the 3rd wave pandemic

WINDHOEK, June 22 — Namibia has recorded a series of new symptoms of COVID-19 since the beginning of a third wave in the country, an expert said.

Ferlin De Almeida-Schiceya, a supervisor at Robert Mugabe Clinic in the capital Windhoek told Xinhua that the third wave has brought symptoms such as isolated back pains, abdominal pains and stomach cramps.

She said while in the period between December 2020 and April 2021, dominant symptoms were severe headaches, dizziness, fever, flu, chest pains and congestion on the chest area, the third wave has brought unusual symptoms.

“Ever since the third wave which has reached its peak in June, we have had patients presenting symptoms such as back pains where you find a young person suffering from isolated back pains. Other unusual symptoms that are being presented by COVID-19 patients are abdominal cramps or discomforts in the stomach area,” said Almeida-Schiceya.

She urged the public to get COVID-19 tests when they feel unwell as the virus is presenting itself in unexpected symptoms.

“If you get tested and you know your status you are better off and then you know you are going to protect yourself from other people and protect other people as well,” she added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Namibia has a 42 percent positivity ratio of COVID-19 as 1,084 new cases were recorded out of 2,597 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country currently has 14,092 active cases, and of the total, 516 are hospitalized and 90 are in Intensive Care Units. (Xinhua)