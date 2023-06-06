Earthquake recorded West of Karasburg

Windhoek, June 6 – In the early hours of Monday, June 5, 2023, at 02:22 AM Namibian time, an earthquake was detected around 36 kilometers west of Karasburg, according to the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

The incident was recorded by two local seismic stations of the Namibian Seismology Network, Aus Ariamsvlei, and several regional seismic stations of the South African Seismic Network. The earthquake had a local magnitude (ML) of 3.3 and was located at latitude (Y): -28.111o South and longitude (X): 18.391o East. The earthquake was registered at a shallow depth of less than 10 kilometers. According to the Ministry, a team of geoscientists will be dispatched to examine the severity of the occurrence on the ground.

In the event that an earthquake is felt, the Ministry asks that the public adopt the following precautions. If trapped indoors, attempt to go outside as soon as possible, or seek protection under a table. If you are outside, choose a clear location away from buildings, trees, and power lines, stay away from windows, and keep an eye out for failing objects. ~Namibia Daily News