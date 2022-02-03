26 killed after high-voltage power cable fall in DR Congo

KINSHASA, Feb. 3 — At least 26 people, including 24 women, were killed Wednesday when a high-voltage power cable fell in Mongafula, on the outskirts of Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, authorities said.

The tragedy occurred after heavy rain early Wednesday, and the majority of the victims were electrocuted in the Matadi Kibala market after a high-tension power cable snapped and fell. Two others were seriously injured, the government confirmed.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Daniel Aselo, Kinshasa Governor Gentiny Ngobila, the capital city’s Police Chief Sylvano Kasongo and other officials came to the scene to oversee rescue efforts.

President Felix Tshisekedi “has instructed the competent authorities to provide all the necessary assistance to the victims, the president’s office said on social media.

“All the light will be shed on the causes of this tragedy, and those responsible will have to answer for it,” the presidency said in a Twitter post. (Xinhua)