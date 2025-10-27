Trending Now
Home National Namibia records 12 pct rise in road fatalities
Namibia records 12 pct rise in road fatalities
National

Namibia records 12 pct rise in road fatalities

October 27, 2025

WINDHOEK, Oct. 27 — Namibia’s road accidents have seen a rise in fatalities this year, with the number of lives lost per 100,000 people jumping to 13.8, a 12 percent rise from 2024.

Motor Vehicle Fund (MVA) Chief Executive Rosalia Martins-Hausiku released the figure at the two-day 10th Annual Road Safety Conference, which commenced on Monday in Swakopmund.

“We have recorded 145.2 injuries per 100,000, a slight decline from 147.4 last year, but in 2023 it was lower at 133.7. The Erongo region remains second to the Khomas region,” she said.

According to Martins-Hausiku, the MVA Fund pays an average of 250 million Namibian dollars (about 14.4 million U.S. dollars) per year, of which 200 million Namibian dollars are for medical expenses.

“Some of this money can go toward equipping public hospitals with necessary equipment,” she added. Martins-Hausiku said the leading causes of these preventable tragedies include speeding, drunk driving, fatigue, and pedestrian negligence.

“We are working hand in hand with the Ministry of Works and Transport, the National Road Safety Council, the Roads Authority, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, and traffic law enforcement agencies to strengthen prevention through data-driven enforcement and awareness,” she said. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 52
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Uganda to host Pearl of Africa T20 Cricket...

June 26, 2025

Growth of customer base leads to new FNB...

April 15, 2022

Pick n Pay (PnP) Namibia new store in...

March 19, 2019

Russia’s new Mi-38T chopper to conduct test flight...

May 11, 2018

Local DJ to host a Cinema Night for...

June 16, 2022

Ghana aims to plant 20 mln trees to...

June 11, 2022

Namibia receives first shipment for pioneering battery energy...

October 15, 2025

S. Africa’s flood death toll continues to rise

April 18, 2022

Japan ruling LDP’s junior ally Komeito to terminate...

October 10, 2025

Anthrax outreak confirmed in Namibia’s northern regions

November 15, 2018
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.