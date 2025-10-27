Namibia records 12 pct rise in road fatalities

WINDHOEK, Oct. 27 — Namibia’s road accidents have seen a rise in fatalities this year, with the number of lives lost per 100,000 people jumping to 13.8, a 12 percent rise from 2024.

Motor Vehicle Fund (MVA) Chief Executive Rosalia Martins-Hausiku released the figure at the two-day 10th Annual Road Safety Conference, which commenced on Monday in Swakopmund.

“We have recorded 145.2 injuries per 100,000, a slight decline from 147.4 last year, but in 2023 it was lower at 133.7. The Erongo region remains second to the Khomas region,” she said.

According to Martins-Hausiku, the MVA Fund pays an average of 250 million Namibian dollars (about 14.4 million U.S. dollars) per year, of which 200 million Namibian dollars are for medical expenses.

“Some of this money can go toward equipping public hospitals with necessary equipment,” she added. Martins-Hausiku said the leading causes of these preventable tragedies include speeding, drunk driving, fatigue, and pedestrian negligence.

“We are working hand in hand with the Ministry of Works and Transport, the National Road Safety Council, the Roads Authority, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, and traffic law enforcement agencies to strengthen prevention through data-driven enforcement and awareness,” she said. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 52