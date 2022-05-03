Trending Now
Inappropriate goings on at Ongwediva party end in arrest

May 3, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, 3 May 2022 – Ongwediva police have arrested a 23-year-old male first-year student teacher at Unam’s Hifikepunye Pohamba campus, who had earlier opened a case against two men who reportedly touched him inappropriately at a party they hosted together on Monday night at a flat behind the Ongwediva police station.

The student was locked up after a 27-year-old woman doctor, also reported him to the police for inappropriately touching her at a flat the same night.

The man is due to appear in the Oshakati Magistrate’s Court on charges of indecent assault, together with his alleged abusers.

It is reported that the student approached the woman, who is friends with the two other suspects, to save him from their sexual advances, as he did not want to have sexual intercourse with them.

The woman, who said she was sleeping on the sofa, reported the suspect came to her and touched her private parts, pulling the blanket off her and forcing her to the floor stating again that he wanted to have sex with her on the mat because the sofa would make a noise. She reported the incident to the police and the suspect was arrested. – Namibia Daily News

