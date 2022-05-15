Man commits suicide using a shotgun at Outapi

By Lylie Happiness

OUTAPI, 15 May – A 28-year-old security guard, Jonathan Panduleni Ndatameke, from Oshondo location near Outapi committed suicide by shooting himself on Sunday at around 12h45 behind Outapi District Hospital.

Omusati Police’s regional crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho, said the deceased shot himself with a service shotgun in the head and died at the spot

The incident took place at the site he was guarding. The deceased left behind a suicide note and no foul play is suspected, said Simaho. The deceased was originally from Olupale village in Ohangwena region

His next of kin have been informed and the police investigation is continuing. – Namibia Daily News