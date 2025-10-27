Kenyan security forces thwart bomb attack in border region

GARISSA, Kenya, Oct. 27 — Kenyan security forces on Monday successfully disrupted a planned terror attack in Garissa County, the northeastern part of the country bordering Somalia.

The Counter-Terrorism Policing said that its forces intercepted eight suspected al-Shabab militants who were attempting to plant improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along a busy route in the Welmerer-Yumbia area.

“The brave officers engaged the terrorists and managed to recover assembled IEDs that were to be used to attack our mothers, children, and security officers using the Welmerer-Yumbis road,” the police unit said in a statement.

The police said the elite group swiftly responded to information from the local community that eight terrorists had been spotted attempting to set up IEDs.

The explosives were dug out and destroyed as part of ongoing operations in the area targeting al-Shabab militants, who have been terrorizing local communities, according to the police.

The police said they have intensified operations to address the threats posed by terrorists who cross through the porous Kenya-Somalia border.

Parts of Garissa County have in the past been regarded as a hotbed for the terror group, as al-Shabab militants cross and camp there to plan attacks. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 43