Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Kenyan security forces thwart bomb attack in border region
Kenyan security forces thwart bomb attack in border region
AfricaInternational

Kenyan security forces thwart bomb attack in border region

October 27, 2025

GARISSA, Kenya, Oct. 27 — Kenyan security forces on Monday successfully disrupted a planned terror attack in Garissa County, the northeastern part of the country bordering Somalia.

The Counter-Terrorism Policing said that its forces intercepted eight suspected al-Shabab militants who were attempting to plant improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along a busy route in the Welmerer-Yumbia area.

“The brave officers engaged the terrorists and managed to recover assembled IEDs that were to be used to attack our mothers, children, and security officers using the Welmerer-Yumbis road,” the police unit said in a statement.

The police said the elite group swiftly responded to information from the local community that eight terrorists had been spotted attempting to set up IEDs.

The explosives were dug out and destroyed as part of ongoing operations in the area targeting al-Shabab militants, who have been terrorizing local communities, according to the police.

The police said they have intensified operations to address the threats posed by terrorists who cross through the porous Kenya-Somalia border.

Parts of Garissa County have in the past been regarded as a hotbed for the terror group, as al-Shabab militants cross and camp there to plan attacks. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 43
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Rwanda marks genocide anniversary, calls for keeping truth...

April 8, 2018

MTC Postponed 081Every1 Hope Concert.

June 18, 2021

South African province vows to deal with flared...

July 20, 2021

Libyan UN-backed gov’t forces accuse eastern-based army of...

February 25, 2020

Afreximbank backs Africa’s industrial drive to advance AfCFTA

October 3, 2025

Algeria, China to launch 6-bln-USD mega phosphate plant

September 16, 2018

Uganda seeks China’s cooperation in promotion, integration of...

February 16, 2019

Over 2,900 illegal immigrants arrested in Tanzania’s NW...

August 3, 2022

Gunmen kidnap university students in south Nigeria

May 6, 2021

The aftermath of the demolished house.

February 28, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.