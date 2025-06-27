Wakudumo Makes a Quick Turn to Politics,refer all questions to residents of Mashare.

By John K WaDisho

RUNDU, 27 June — Former Kavango East Governor Bonifatius Wakudumo, who declared his retirement from politics after losing his governorship in April to Hambyuka Hamunyera, and announced shifting his focus to the construction and farming industries has made a surprising decision to run for the Mashare constituency councillor position he held 21 years ago.

Wakudumo served as the councillor for the Mashare constituency in the Kavango East region from 2004 until 2015, when he lost to his fellow party member Fillipus Mavara, who currently represents the same region in the National Council.

Following a brief period away from political office, Wakudumo was appointed as the Governor of Kavango East in April 2020 by the late Hage Geingob until he was replaced in April of this year by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

His potential return has evoked mixed reactions from the Mashare community, with many expressing discontent and accusing him of being power-hungry, claiming that he did not accomplish much in terms of development during his previous term.

“It is indeed true that power is enticing. Transitioning from Councillor to Governor and now attempting to return to a Councillor role is quite astonishing, and we will not permit it to happen in our sight,” remarked a member of the Swapo party in a popular WhatsApp group known as Kukukwetjako.

Conversely, another member came to Wakudumo’s defense, stating, “It is his democratic right to run, and it is up to the people to determine the outcome.”

When reached for comment regarding whether he plans to run again, Wakudumo replied, “I can neither confirm nor deny it; I suggest you ask the residents of Mashare,” before ending the call.

Wakudumo is anticipated to compete against other candidates including Rosa Mbangu, Loise Gorases, Gideon Livora, and Shaya Mupiri, with the winner set to challenge the incumbent Fillupus Mavara, who has also announced his intention to run again. The primary elections are scheduled for this weekend at a Muroro village. Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 144