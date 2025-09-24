Trending Now
Ghanaian president appoints new chief justice
Ghanaian president appoints new chief justice

September 24, 2025

ACCRA, Sept. 24 — Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as the new chief justice, according to a statement.

Baffoe-Bonnie has made invaluable contributions to the development of the Ghanaian judiciary and distinguished himself throughout his career, serving with diligence and integrity from the high court, through the appeals courts, and at the supreme court, the Presidency said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Baffoe-Bonnie replaces former chief justice Gertrude Torkornoo, who was dismissed on Sept. 1 on the grounds of stated misbehavior, following recommendations from a constitutional committee formed to probe allegations of misconduct against her.

Torkornoo was suspended in April to make way for investigations into allegations against her. Baffoe-Bonnie had been serving as acting chief justice since then. (Xinhua)

