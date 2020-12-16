HWPL hosted a year-end Prayer meeting to promote Peace In The World.

Windhoek, Dec. 16 – – Virtual Prayer Meeting For Lasting Harmony Between Religions On December 14, five hundred and sixty (560) representatives from 31 religions in 80 countries including Christianity, Buddhism, Hinduism, Islam, Judaism and Sikhism participated in a Virtual Year-End gathering hosted by Heavenly Culture World Peace Restoration

of Light (HWPL). The prayer meeting aimed toreaffirm the religious leaders’

commitment to reconciliation as well as continued participation in

inter-religious dialogues for peace as a means to lasting harmony between the

religions.One of the participants, Rev. Hare

Krsna Das, Priest of ISKCON, Rishikesh, India, said: “Today we may be able to

solve the problem of COVID-19, but another disease will come. When winter is

coming, we cannot stop it but we can cover ourselves and protect ourselves.

That is what we can do when there is a challenging issue of bad health and

adversities coming in life. We should maintain patience and learn the art of

tolerance and tolerate the difficulty and suffering that is coming upon us.”In his video message Moshe

Silberhaft, Director of African Jewish Congress in South Africa sent his

goodwill message for health in 2021 and encouraged the commitment towards

achieving global peace.“I implore all of you to join the

efforts of HWPL, may the year be full of good health, abundant prayer and

commitment towards our mission in achieving global peace through the heavenly

culture and restore the world with unity, love and light.In regards to the question of how

society can understand why suffering such as COVID-19 occurs, HWPL

representative Nathan Howard shared that HWPL has found that all religions were

searching for an answer. “We are transcending time difference to pray for

the safety of all regardless of their faiths. This is the clear difference from

the time before the pandemic when news of conflict was filled with intolerance

against groups from different backgrounds”. “In this respect, it has

proved the possibility that humanity in a crisis can be united and one in peace

beyond religion,” said an HWPL official.

The organizer HWPL is an NGO

affiliated with the UN ECOSOC and had led national plasma donation from over

3,700 people in South Korea who recovered from COVID-19 to developa cure

throughout this year.To view the highlight video, please follow this link (10MB):https://we.tl/t-syeXC3fXuX

