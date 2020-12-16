HWPL hosted a year-end Prayer meeting to promote Peace In The World.
Windhoek, Dec. 16 – – Virtual Prayer Meeting For Lasting Harmony Between Religions On December 14, five hundred and sixty (560) representatives from 31 religions in 80 countries including Christianity, Buddhism, Hinduism, Islam, Judaism and Sikhism participated in a Virtual Year-End gathering hosted by Heavenly Culture World Peace Restoration
of Light (HWPL). The prayer meeting aimed toreaffirm the religious leaders’
commitment to reconciliation as well as continued participation in
inter-religious dialogues for peace as a means to lasting harmony between the
religions.One of the participants, Rev. Hare
Krsna Das, Priest of ISKCON, Rishikesh, India, said: “Today we may be able to
solve the problem of COVID-19, but another disease will come. When winter is
coming, we cannot stop it but we can cover ourselves and protect ourselves.
That is what we can do when there is a challenging issue of bad health and
adversities coming in life. We should maintain patience and learn the art of
tolerance and tolerate the difficulty and suffering that is coming upon us.”In his video message Moshe
Silberhaft, Director of African Jewish Congress in South Africa sent his
goodwill message for health in 2021 and encouraged the commitment towards
achieving global peace.“I implore all of you to join the
efforts of HWPL, may the year be full of good health, abundant prayer and
commitment towards our mission in achieving global peace through the heavenly
culture and restore the world with unity, love and light.In regards to the question of how
society can understand why suffering such as COVID-19 occurs, HWPL
representative Nathan Howard shared that HWPL has found that all religions were
searching for an answer. “We are transcending time difference to pray for
the safety of all regardless of their faiths. This is the clear difference from
the time before the pandemic when news of conflict was filled with intolerance
against groups from different backgrounds”. “In this respect, it has
proved the possibility that humanity in a crisis can be united and one in peace
beyond religion,” said an HWPL official.
The organizer HWPL is an NGO
affiliated with the UN ECOSOC and had led national plasma donation from over
3,700 people in South Korea who recovered from COVID-19 to developa cure
throughout this year.To view the highlight video, please follow this link (10MB):https://we.tl/t-syeXC3fXuX
