Namibia raises fuel prices as import costs climb

WINDHOEK, Nov. 2 — Namibia will raise petrol and diesel prices from Wednesday as higher shipping costs and a weaker currency push up fuel import costs, Minister of Industries, Mines and Energy Modestus Amutse said Monday.

The price of unleaded petrol 95 will increase by 2 Namibian dollars (about 0.12 U.S. dollars) per liter, while diesel 50ppm and diesel 10ppm will each rise by 3 Namibian dollars per liter.

Amutse said that although international fuel prices had declined slightly, shipping costs had increased by 40 percent and vessel demurrage costs by 64 percent.

A weaker Namibian dollar against the U.S. dollar had further increased the cost of importing fuel. The adjustments will bring pump prices in Walvis Bay to 28.58 Namibian dollars per liter for petrol 95, 30.86 Namibian dollars for diesel 50ppm and 30.96 Namibian dollars for diesel 10ppm.

Prices elsewhere in the country will be adjusted accordingly. The increases will only partially cover the shortfall between fuel import costs and regulated pump prices, with the National Energy Fund (NEF) continuing to absorb approximately 81 cents per liter of petrol and between 52 and 53 cents per liter of diesel, Amutse said.

The NEF is expected to pay out about 384 million Namibian dollars this month to cover October’s under-recoveries, he added.

The ministry has also approved an interim 15 percent increase in fuel road delivery rates while reviewing the Ready Reckoner, which is used to determine pump prices across the country.

“Transporters have faced sharply rising operating costs, and this adjustment helps to safeguard fuel supply to smaller towns and remote areas,” the minister said, noting that transport rates from Walvis Bay to the inland depots remain unchanged until the review is completed.

The pump prices across the rest of the country will be adjusted in line with these changes from Wednesday. The latest increase follows five petrol price hikes since April, bringing the net rise to 7 Namibian dollars per liter despite one reduction before November. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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