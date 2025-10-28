Drug gang busted in Austria, 11 arrested

VIENNA, Oct. 28 — Police in Austria have dismantled an international drug gang in the southern city of Graz, arresting 11 suspects and seizing several kilograms of drugs, Austrian broadcaster ORF reported on Tuesday.

The arrests took place a week ago during a large-scale raid conducted by investigators in cooperation with a special task force.

According to the report, authorities seized double-digit kilograms of cannabis and at least four kilograms of cocaine.

The perpetrators were reported to have acted with extreme brutality and massive violence.

Police also discovered weapons and cash during earlier operations related to the case.

Further investigations are ongoing, including into violent territorial disputes within the drug scene. (Xinhua)

