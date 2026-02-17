Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Zambia vows disciplined debt management to prevent new crisis
Zambia vows disciplined debt management to prevent new crisis
AfricaCurrent AffairsECONOMICSInternationalPolitics

Zambia vows disciplined debt management to prevent new crisis

February 17, 2026

LUSAKA, Feb. 17– The Zambian government has reaffirmed its commitment to prudent borrowing to avoid plunging the country into another unsustainable debt crisis.

Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane said the government will ensure that borrowing is undertaken in line with the annual borrowing plan and subject to parliamentary oversight.

“Zambia operates within a structured legal and institutional framework that ensures accountability, transparency, and discipline in debt management,” he said in a statement released late Monday.

Musokotwane noted that Zambia’s public debt stock stood at about 26.6 billion U.S. dollars as of September 2025, with domestic debt accounting for about 10.6 billion dollars and external debt totaling about 16 billion dollars.

He dismissed allegations of reckless borrowing, saying the government submits borrowing proposals to parliament outlining how much will be borrowed, from which sources, for what purposes, and under what financial terms.

Zambia has restructured over 90 percent of its external debt under the G20 Common Framework, Musokotwane said, referring to the Group of 20.

This, he added, ensures borrowing decisions are subjected to democratic scrutiny and national consensus before implementation, while also providing predictability to investors and reassuring citizens that public debt is being managed responsibly.

The annual borrowing plan is more than a technical document, the minister said, describing it as a governance tool that protects national interests by aligning borrowing with fiscal sustainability, development priorities, economic growth objectives, and debt repayment capacity.

Borrowing is also guided by a structured medium-term debt management strategy designed to keep debt sustainable and aligned with the country’s economic growth capacity, he added. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 19
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Private jet carrying Libyan officials crashes after reporting...

December 24, 2025

Geingob pays tribute to “Statesman” Banda

March 17, 2022

Iran denies plans to buy Russian S-400 air...

June 10, 2019

Tourism operators call for removal of obstacles to...

March 2, 2018

DPRK “not willing” to remove border loudspeakers: official

August 14, 2025

Latest Putin-Witkoff talks in Moscow constructive, candid: Russian...

January 23, 2026

Transatlantic rifts in focus as Munich Security Conference...

February 13, 2026

Medical charity slams ambush on its staff in...

August 31, 2017

Tanzanian president arrives in Uganda for signing of...

April 11, 2021

Senior Hamas police official killed by unknown gunmen...

January 12, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.