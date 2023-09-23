Trending Now
FlyNamibia launches new route linking Windhoek, Walvis Bay and Cape Town
Transport

FlyNamibia launches new route linking Windhoek, Walvis Bay and Cape Town

September 23, 2023

WINDHOEK, Sept. 23 — Namibian private airline FlyNamibia launched a new route on Friday connecting Windhoek and Walvis Bay, Namibia, to Cape Town, South Africa.

In a statement, Andre Compion, managing director of FlyNamibia, said starting on Oct. 29, this new route will link Windhoek and Walvis Bay in Namibia to the vibrant city of Cape Town, South Africa.

FlyNamibia’s strategic schedule will operate flights on this route every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, Compion said, adding that the flight path will take travellers from Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) to Cape Town (CPT), then onward to Walvis Bay (WVB), before returning to HKIA and completing the loop.

“We are excited to introduce this new route, which underscores FlyNamibia’s commitment to expanding our network and enhancing travel options for our passengers. We believe this route will not only serve the needs of our valued customers but also contribute to the growth and development of our country and the region,” he said.

According to Compion, this strategic schedule has been designed to offer flexibility to both business and leisure travellers, making it easier to explore the stunning landscapes, vibrant culture and economic opportunities found in Windhoek, Walvis Bay and Cape Town.

FlyNamibia’s new route will also open doors for tourism, trade and personal connections between these locations, he added.

FlyNamibia currently operates domestic routes from Eros Airport in Windhoek to Ondangwa, Katima Mulilo, Luderitz, and Oranjemund, as well as a regional route between Hosea Kutako International Airport and Cape Town International. (Xinhua)

