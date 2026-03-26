Trending Now
Home InternationalAmerica U.S. airport wait times stretch past 4 hours as shutdown cripples staffing
U.S. airport wait times stretch past 4 hours as shutdown cripples staffing
AmericaCurrent AffairsInternationalTransport

U.S. airport wait times stretch past 4 hours as shutdown cripples staffing

March 26, 2026

WASHINGTON, March 26 — Wait times at U.S. airport security checkpoints have reached the longest levels in the 24-year history of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) amid the prolonged Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown, with some exceeding four hours, a senior official said Wednesday.

Several major airports are seeing absenteeism rates of 40 to 50 percent among TSA workers, Acting TSA Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill told a House Homeland Security Committee hearing.

“This level of disruption is unprecedented and unacceptable, and significantly undermines the security of U.S. transportation systems,” McNeill said.

She added that many workers are struggling to cover basic expenses, with some unable to pay utility bills and facing service shutoffs. Others have received eviction notices, are sleeping in their cars, or are selling blood and plasma to make ends meet. Since the shutdown began in mid-February, more than 480 TSA employees have resigned, she said.

As major airports continue to face hours-long security lines due to staffing shortages during the shutdown, Democrats and Republicans traded blame on Wednesday.

“Senate Republicans have now blocked TSA funding 9 times.

They are solely responsible for the chaos travelers are experiencing,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote on X.

U.S. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, criticized Democrats, writing on Truth Social, “Blame the Democrats for the Airport’s mess. They want our Country to do badly.

They want our Country to fail.” The standoff follows Democratic calls for reforms to Immigration and Customs Enforcement after fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens by federal agents in Minneapolis in January.

Republicans have rejected those demands, leading to a deadlock that allowed DHS funding to lapse on Feb. 13. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 162
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

China rejects call for joining nuclear disarmament negotiations...

August 27, 2025

Protecting fish key to preventing starfish outbreaks on...

December 1, 2025

AI venture investment in Kazakhstan exceeds 73 mln...

January 28, 2026

S. Africa rebukes U.S. for boycotting G20, opposing...

November 20, 2025

At least 15 soldiers killed in South Sudan...

October 8, 2025

Determined partnership makes farming pay handsomely in east...

January 12, 2026

Guinea-Bissau, Gambia sign security cooperation agreement

September 9, 2025

China’s EV charging network continues fast expansion

February 27, 2026

Why peace deal on Ukraine still distant after...

December 16, 2025

Canada’s GDP continues down in May

July 31, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.