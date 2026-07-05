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Qatar resumes maritime navigation after precautionary suspension
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Qatar resumes maritime navigation after precautionary suspension

July 5, 2026

DOHA, July 5 — Qatar’s Ministry of Transport on Sunday announced the full resumption of maritime navigation for all types of marine vessels, effective immediately.

In a statement, the ministry urged all vessel owners and operators to comply with applicable regulations and instructions, and to ensure the availability of all required equipment to guarantee the highest levels of safety and security during voyages.

The resumption follows the ministry’s decision on Monday to temporarily suspend maritime navigation and marine activities for all vessel types as a precautionary measure to safeguard public safety.

The suspension was announced one day after Qatar’s Interior Ministry said a Qatari citizen had been found dead and an Arab resident injured after a missing vessel was located during overnight search and rescue operations.

According to the ministry, the vessel was found in the early hours of June 28.

The Qatari citizen died after being struck by shrapnel resulting from military operations in the region, while the injured person was transferred to hospital and was reported to be in stable condition. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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