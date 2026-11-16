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S. Korea’s auto exports log double-digit growth in October
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S. Korea’s auto exports log double-digit growth in October

November 16, 2026

SEOUL, Nov. 16 — South Korea’s automotive exports logged a double-digit growth last month on the back of robust demand from North America and Europe, industry ministry data showed Monday.

The outbound car shipments gained 18.1 percent from a year earlier to 6.55 billion U.S. dollars in October, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

The auto exports were propelled by solid demand in North America and the European Union, to which car shipments soared in double figures to 3.38 billion dollars and 1.18 billion dollars each.

The sharp increase was attributed to four additional working days that resulted from the Chuseok holidays shifting from October in 2025 to September in 2026.

Eco-friendly vehicles, including electric vehicles, fuel cell electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, maintained strong momentum, with their exports surging 49 percent to 3.1 billion dollars.

The number of exported vehicles expanded 26.2 percent over the year to 256,097 in October, while the number of vehicles manufactured in domestic factories advanced 25.8 percent to 380,982.

The number of cars sold inside the country, including locally-made and imported vehicles, was 137,166 in October, up 7.9 percent from a year earlier. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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