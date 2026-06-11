Namibia launches AIDA-AfCFTA country assessment report

WINDHOEK, June 11– Namibia on Thursday launched its Accelerated Industrial Development for Africa (AIDA) and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Country Impact Assessment Report, becoming the first among five pilot countries to do so.

The pilot initiative is implemented in Namibia, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya and Seychelles. The report, a flagship initiative led by the African Union Development Agency-NEPAD in collaboration with the African Union Commission, the AfCFTA Secretariat and other stakeholders, was launched at an official event in Windhoek.

Speaking at the launch, Kaire Mbuende, director-general of Namibia’s National Planning Commission, said the assessment provides evidence-based analysis of the country’s readiness to take advantage of opportunities under the AfCFTA and AIDA frameworks.

According to the assessment, Namibia has about 816 million U.S. dollars in unrealized export potential within Africa and nearly four billion dollars globally by 2030, mainly in sectors where the country already has recognized strengths, including mining, fisheries and agro-processing.

The report also highlights opportunities for Namibia to expand value addition, deepen participation in regional value chains and integrated trade corridors, and build on its comparative advantages in mining, fisheries, logistics and agro-processing.

Mbuende said the National Planning Commission will integrate AfCFTA and AIDA objectives into national development planning, strengthen coordination across institutions and promote evidence-based policy implementation.

The AIDA-AfCFTA country assessment forms part of a continental pilot phase aimed at supporting national planning, monitoring and policy action for industrialization and intra-African trade. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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