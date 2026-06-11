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Namibia unveils 5-year plan to support national development framework
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Namibia unveils 5-year plan to support national development framework

June 11, 2026

WINDHOEK, June 11 — Namibia’s National Planning Commission (NPC) on Thursday unveiled a five-year plan to strengthen national development planning, improve performance monitoring, enhance institutional effectiveness and support the implementation of the country’s Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6).

The plan, covering the financial years 2025/26 to 2029/30, serves as the NPC’s institutional roadmap in response to NDP6 and its implementation, monitoring and evaluation plan.

NPC Executive Director I-Ben Natangwe Nashandi officially launched the plan, saying it is anchored on three pillars: national development planning, oversight of national development performance, and operational excellence.

“Like any plan, it provides us with a clear roadmap on where to drive the NPC and its stakeholders,” Nashandi said in a statement.

According to Nashandi, the plan outlines key strategic objectives to strengthen the NPC’s role in coordinating national development priorities, improving evidence-based planning, enhancing monitoring and evaluation systems, and fostering partnerships across government institutions and development stakeholders.

The strategic plan is expected to guide the NPC in aligning its institutional work with national priorities under NDP6, which is Namibia’s final medium-term development plan before the target year of Vision 2030. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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