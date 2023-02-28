Bank Windhoek National Long Course Championships sees new records being set

By Staff Reporter

Windhoek, Feb. 28 — At the Bank Windhoek Namibian National Long Course Championships held at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek, Namibia, eighteen records were broken by participating swimmers over the weekend. Lushano Lamprecht from Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club broke half of the records, including the Masters’ Men 25-44 Years-old 50m, 100m and 400m Freestyle events, as well as the 50m and 100m backstroke, the 50m and 100m butterfly, and the 200m Individual Medley. Dolphins Swimming Club’s Marco Henning won The Best Overall Performance award. Other swimmers who broke records included Rosalinda Matyayi, Oliver Durand, and Dentie Louw.

Dolphins Swimming Club’s relay team comprising of Sandra Schnebel, Cara Meyer, Aiona Naukosho, and Vitoria De Sousa broke the Women’s 11-12 Years-old 200 metre Medley Relay, while another team from the club broke the Men’s Open 400 metre Freestyle Relay. Rodney Feris and Roselinda Matyayi won the Junior Victor and Victrix Ludorum trophies, while Oliver Durand and Molina Smalley were announced as the winners of Senior Victor and Victrix Ludorum.

Some of the swimmers expressed their gratitude for the support they received, and Durand and Smalley talked about their future plans to participate in upcoming swimming events. Christopher De Jager, Robin Engelhard, Marco Henning, and Nico Esslinger, all from Dolphins, and Jessica Humphrey from Aqua won trophies at the championships. Many swimmers set personal bests, won medals for the first time and had a great weekend of swimming.