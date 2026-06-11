Namibia welcomes global water partnership secretariat to Windhoek

WINDHOEK, June 11 — Namibia said on Thursday that the presence of the Secretariat of the Global Water Partnership Organization (GWPO) in Windhoek would strengthen global efforts to promote dialogue, practical solutions and cooperation on water-related challenges.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the GWPO Board Meeting held in Windhoek, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform Inge Zaamwani said the move is a significant step toward strengthening international cooperation on water governance and sustainable development.

She said that Namibia, one of the driest countries in the world, recognizes the critical role of water in human well-being, food security, economic development, environmental sustainability and national resilience.

Zaamwani underscored Namibia’s commitment to supporting the organization and identified potential areas of cooperation, including integrated water resources management, climate resilience, transboundary water cooperation, water-use efficiency and institutional strengthening.

Namibia’s experience with shared river basins and regional water institutions demonstrates that water can serve as a platform for dialogue, partnership and peace, she said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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