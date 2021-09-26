Afghanistan welcomes U.S. allowing assistance: official

KABUL, Sept. 26 — The newly-formed administration of Afghanistan has welcomed the United States recent measure allowing flow of humanitarian assistance to the Asian country, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Sunday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) welcomes recent decision by U.S. Treasury Department allowing U.S. government agencies along with international and non-governmental organizations and banks to facilitate flow of food and medicine to the IEA,” Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the ministry’s spokesman, said in a statement.

Afghanistan hoped all countries including the U.S. and international organizations will continue to establish and enhance ties with the Afghan government, and to continue providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, he added.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister of Taliban caretaker government, on Thursday said that Afghanistan wants to have friendly relations with the international community, including the neighboring and regional countries.

On Friday, the United States issued general licenses, allowing the U.S. government, NGOs and certain international organizations to engage in transactions that are necessary to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that possibility of a complete economic collapse in Afghanistan was “serious,” highlighting an urgent need for funding support to Afghans.

He also appealed to the countries pledging 1.2 billion U.S. dollars in relief for Afghanistan to take action quickly.

Besides, Taliban authorities have vowed that the aid will reach those in need in a completely transparent manner. – XINHUA