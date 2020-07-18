Capricorn Group Launches The Capricorn Foundation.

Windhoek, July 18-The Capricorn Group and its subsidiary companies aspire to be Connectors of Positive Change by creating economic value in a responsible way that creates sustainable opportunities for advancing and improving the economic and social conditions in the communities where we operate.

Capricorn Group is therefore proud to announce the launch of the Capricorn Foundation, a non-profit association incorporated under Section 21 of the Company’s Act in Namibia, as the Group’s vehicle for its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. This follows a thorough review of and research on the best practices on corporate social responsibility and a number of stakeholder engagements over the past two years to find the best vehicle for the Group’s CSR initiatives.

The Capricorn Foundation will be funded by the Group and its Namibian operating entities. The Bank Windhoek Social Investment Fund has, to date, been the main contributor to the Group’s social investment. This fund has, since its establishment in 2001, been widely recognised for its positive contribution to the communities in Namibia through a number of projects in the areas of mainly Job Creation, Entrepreneurship, Education and Health. The Bank Windhoek Social Investment Fund will continue to support a number of its signature projects, in addition to its financial support to the Capricorn Foundation. The Foundation will also solicit funds from other donor companies, individuals and organisations which share the vision, goals and philosophy of the Foundation.



Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs of Capricorn Group, with more than 23 years’ experience in the field of corporate social responsibility, and who played a leading role in the establishment of the Capricorn Foundation as well as the Bank Windhoek Social Investment Fund in 2001, will fulfil the role of Acting Head of the Capricorn Foundation until a substantive appointment has been made. She will work closely with a Management Committee that will be established as well as with the Board of the Capricorn Foundation, to coordinate and manage the day-to-day running of the Foundation and to ensure that the proper governance processes are implemented in line with the Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy.



The key focus areas of the Capricorn Foundation are divided into primary focus areas and supplementary focus areas as follows:

Primary focus areas:

Economic Advancement with a focus on entrepreneurial skills development;

Education and Training

Supplementary focus areas:

Health with a focus on major dread diseases as well as mental health and disability programmes

Vulnerability projects: support to projects that address the basic needs of vulnerable groups with a focus on children (hunger and poverty) and gender-based violence victim counselling; and

Sustainability programmes that contribute to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s).

The main aim of the Capricorn Foundation is to act as a “vehicle” through which Capricorn Group manages its corporate social responsibility activities, by identifying or creating programmes, projects or organisations that need support from the Foundation. By contributing to these programmes, projects or organisations, the Foundation aims to make a positive impact on the local communities, within the Foundation’s chosen key investment areas.

The Capricorn Foundation will collaborate closely with the Group Brand & Corporate Affairs department of Capricorn Group on the successful #Changemaker programme which encourages employee volunteerism in the communities. In celebration of the launch of the Capricorn Foundation, a number of #Changemaker events are planned for July 2020.

“For Capricorn Group and its subsidiaries, CSR refers to our Group’s sense of responsibility towards the communities in which we operate and commitment to integrate social concerns into our business operations. This sense of responsibility helps us to be socially accountable to ourselves and our stakeholders and to minimize any negative effects on society so that we make an overall positive impact. For us, Corporate Social Responsibility simply means: Doing the right thing, for the right reasons”, said Johan Swanepoel, Chairman of Capricorn Group.



“With the establishment of the Capricorn Foundation, we truly live up to our brand promise of being Connectors of Positive Change. We are eager to partner with like-minded foundations/institutions to address national concerns and to more actively engage our stakeholders to identify community needs”, said Marlize Horn, Acting Head of the Capricorn Foundation.

“Our approach to being a responsible citizen is built into the DNA of all our businesses in Namibia, Botswana and Zambia and is supported through our aim to be open, transparent and accountable in our reporting on our CSR activities and programmes and its impact. We are excited to embark on this journey to strengthen our Group’s position as Connectors of Positive Change by making a deep and lasting positive impact on our communities”, concluded Johan Swanepoel.

To find out more about the Capricorn Foundation, send an email to marlize.horn@capricorn.com.na or foundation@capricorn.com.na or visit www.capricorn.com.na or the Capricorn Foundation Facebook page.