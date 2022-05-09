Fours tourists missing in Namibia’s Fish River Canyon

Trending Now
WINDHOEK, May 9 — The Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) on Monday confirmed that four tourists have been reported missing in the Fish River Canyon.
“Our rescue team, together with the Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Forestry, is working around the clock to find these tourists,” said NWR spokesperson Nelson Ashipala in a statement released on Monday.
According to Ashipala, a group comprising of four adults embarked on their journey on Saturday and they sent out a distress call after reaching the first campsite.
“Our team rushed to the area where they indicated they were but we did not find them there. We urge all tourists that emerge from the canyon to please clock out at Ai-Ais Hotsprings resort before continuing to their respective destinations,” he added.


Ashipala urged all tourists that are tackling the Fish River Canyon hike to ensure safety by sticking to the routes and using a guide for the undertaking.
Namibia’s Fish River Canyon hiking season commenced on May 1 and will end on Sept. 15 and throngs of tourists undertake the 4 to 5 day guided or unguided hike into the canyon with a total hiking distance of about 86 km.  (Xinhua)

