Journalist Robert Maseka (L) Stands with a registered nurse after getting the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccination. Maseka is the first journalist in Namibia to get the jab. File Photo
Namibia intensifies COVID-19 vaccination drive with countrywide campaign

October 22, 2021

WINDHOEK, Oct. 22 — The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) together with the country’s Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) jointly activated a countrywide roadshow campaign, dubbed “Get vaccinated, Kick COVID-19 out of Namibia,” recently.

Activation events nationwide will run from Oct. 25 to Dec. 10, aimed at vaccinating between 150,000 to 400,000 individuals during this period, MICT said in a statement. In addition, various vaccination sites in all the 14 regions will be visited by high-level political office-bearers and officials from different ministries and agencies for public mobilization.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 Information and Publicity Cluster chaired by MICT has selected nine Namibian artists and influencers to be ambassadors of the campaign during the roadshow. – XINHUA

