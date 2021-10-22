Upcoming FOCAC meeting to boost China-Africa ties: Ethiopian expert

ADDIS ABABA, Oct. 22 — The upcoming meeting of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is poised to boost Sino-Africa ties across a range of socio-economic and political sectors, a development planning expert has said.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Getachew Adem Tahir, former deputy commissioner of the National Planning Commission of Ethiopia, said African and Chinese leaders would cement existing development and political partnerships during the approaching FOCAC meeting, slated to be held in Senegal later this year.

According to the expert, the forum would bring about tangible outcomes on rebuilding African economies from the brunt of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as strengthening Sino-Africa ties across diverse cooperation areas.

“I believe, African and Chinese leaders at the forum would address issues on how to deal with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic as the development aspect is very critical,” the expert said.

“How developing countries in Africa can cope with the aftermath of the pandemic is also one important issue that the leaders in the forum would address, and try to support Africa in addressing the problems in filling the gap in terms of resources,” he added.

Noting that developing countries in Africa and elsewhere across the globe are presently facing daunting challenges in accessing COVID-19 vaccines, the expert stressed that better access to COVID-19 vaccines in Africa would be an important aspect among leaders at the FOCAC.

“On the political dimension, African countries are having problems such as conflict, security problems and terrorism. To this end, how countries can respond to these challenges and problems is another dimension that the leaders would deal with,” Tahir said.

The expert stressed that China can help African countries in addressing the development problems that the continent is facing in reinstating COVID-19 affected economic sectors, mainly the hard-hit service sector.

Tahir had worked in development planning and research at the Ethiopian Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

The veteran economist, who is undertaking a doctoral program at Peking University’s Institute of South-South Cooperation and Development, also praised China’s comprehensive support to African countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He emphasized that the FOCAC presents a conducive platform to augment China-Africa cooperation in the fight against the pandemic. – XINHUA