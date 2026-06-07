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Outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease reported in southern Mongolia
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Outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease reported in southern Mongolia

June 7, 2026

ULAN BATOR, June 7 — An outbreak of the highly contagious foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) has been confirmed in Dundgovi province in southern Mongolia, the provincial governor’s office reported on Sunday.

“Quarantine measures have been imposed in outbreak zones and suspected infection sites in the province’s Gurvansaikhan and Adaatsag soums (administrative subdivisions),” the governor’s office said.

Authorities are implementing a range of disease-control measures, including disinfection and sanitation operations, as well as vaccination campaigns against the FMD, to contain the spread of the disease.

Separate FMD outbreaks have also recently been reported in the western provinces of Khovd and Bayan-Ulgii, where quarantine restrictions have likewise been imposed.

FMD is a highly contagious viral disease that affects cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep, goats and pigs.

Livestock herding remains a cornerstone of Mongolia’s economy, with the country widely recognized for its nomadic heritage. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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