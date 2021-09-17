Namibia hoping for a modernised census

WINDHOEK, SEPT 16 – Namibia will conduct a modern and spatially enabled census which will see results linked to geography and thus giving a clear indication what is happening on the ground, an official said on Thursday.

Deputy Statistician General Ottilie Mwazi said this during celebration of International Identity Day.

“For example, the ministry can fix mobile points and/or deploy staff where needed for ID registration as guided by census data. Such an approach will be good for planning toward a comprehensive vital statistics for development in the near future. A comprehensive CRVS will reduce future census costs drastically.”

Namibia is set to conduct a Pilot Census to test census developed tools and logistics from 18 October 2021 for a period of two weeks in all regions and selected constituencies. The main census is planned for August 2022. – NDN Staffer