Trending Now
Home National Namibia hoping for a modernised census
Namibia hoping for a modernised census
National

Namibia hoping for a modernised census

written by Musa Zimunya September 17, 2021
WINDHOEK, SEPT 16 – Namibia will conduct a modern and spatially enabled census which will see results linked to geography and thus giving a clear indication what is happening on the ground, an official said on Thursday.
Deputy Statistician General Ottilie Mwazi said this during celebration of International Identity Day.
“For example, the ministry can fix mobile points and/or deploy staff where needed for ID registration as guided by census data. Such an approach will be good for planning toward a comprehensive vital statistics for development in the near future. A comprehensive CRVS will reduce future census costs drastically.”
Namibia is set to conduct a Pilot Census to test census developed tools and logistics from 18 October 2021 for a period of two weeks in all regions and selected constituencies. The main census is planned for August 2022. – NDN Staffer
Post Views: 59
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Muinjangue elected president of NUDO

March 4, 2019

RTC adopts ‘Operation Clean-Up Rundu’

October 4, 2018

Exhibition to portray Namibian Identity Through Textiles

June 5, 2019

Nearly 5 200 applications for fishing rights

September 6, 2018

Ongos Valley a possible solution for affordable housing

August 15, 2019

Tunisia denies links of extremists to Tunis cafe...

May 26, 2019

Zimbabwean capital city suspends 4 officials

September 19, 2018

Former CPC chief of Shaanxi Province stands trial...

May 11, 2020

African patients cured by Chinese “White Angel”

February 20, 2019

Mariental Rural Constituency celebrates Independence Day

April 22, 2018