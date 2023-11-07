Mitchells Plain soccer player Zoe de Kock signs with top Namibian club

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Nov. 7 — An 18-year-old female soccer prodigy hailing from Mitchells Plain, Zoe de Kock, has made a significant leap in her career by signing with the prestigious professional club, Ramblers Women’s Football Club in Namibia.

De Kock’s journey into soccer began at the tender age of 10 when she joined a boys-only team, exhibiting her unwavering dedication to the sport. Her talents did not go unnoticed, and Ramblers spotted her while she was actively representing her current team, Hotspurs Ladies, and also the South Africa U20 team.

With a heart full of excitement, De Kock is poised to embark on her on-field debut overseas, eagerly anticipating the camaraderie with her new teammates.

In addition to her remarkable signing, De Kock has been granted a full scholarship by Ramblers, which will not only enable her to continue her soccer career but also further her education in Namibia. Eager and determined, she believes in her potential to substantially contribute to her new team’s success.

Ramblers Women’s Football Club is a force to be reckoned with, competing in the prestigious FNB Women’s Super League and proudly holding the title of Futsal Namibia Champions.

De Kock’s proud grandmother, Venitia Paulse, is pleased about the bright future that awaits her granddaughter. She views this opportunity as a gateway to success.

Hafeni Ndeitunga, the Technical Director and Head Coach of Ramblers expresses confidence in Zoe’s capabilities and envisions an extraordinary journey for her. He believes that De Kock will benefit from top-tier training and competition, thus enhancing her football skills and knowledge. The fact that she has been awarded a full scholarship adds to the positivity surrounding her promising future.

For De Kock, this signing with Ramblers is a significant stride toward her dream of playing for Banyana Banyana. She tirelessly strives to achieve her goal with an unwavering commitment to the field.

In the broader context of the soccer world, De Kock’s story serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring young players. She vividly demonstrates that dreams can be realized, irrespective of one’s background or origin.