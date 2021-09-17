Trending Now
Namibian coaches earn German Football Association certificates
Sports

Namibian coaches earn German Football Association certificates

written by Musa Zimunya September 17, 2021

WINDHOEK, Sept. 17 — Upon completion of the German Football Association (DFB) international instructors course, nine Namibian coaches on Thursday received their certificates from Jacqueline Shipanga, technical director of the Namibia Football Association (NFA).

According to the NFA’s website, the elite course was a partnership between the DFB, NFA and the Botswana Football Association (BFA).

Shipanga added that it was necessary to start with instructors development in order to build capacity.
“We need to empower the right people so as to place the youth in great hands,” she said.
Shipanga said the partnership with the BFA will see Namibian experts link up with experts from Botswana to exchange and share knowledge for the acceleration in the development and advancement of sports in both countries. – Xinhua

