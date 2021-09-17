AN EXCLUSIVE ACTION-PACKED SPORTING LINE-UP AHEAD FOR DStv and GOtv 2021-22 REVEALED AT #MCSHOWCASE

WINDHOEK, Sept. 17 — DStv and GOtv customers can look forward to an exclusive, action-packed sporting line-up for the remainder of 2021 and into an exciting 2022, with SuperSport and ESPN bringing you unbeatable coverage from the world’s top sporting events. The vast sporting offer was outlined at the annual MultiChoice content and product showcase which was held today at Ster Kinekor, Grove Mall in Windhoek.

The key highlight is undoubtedly the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar running from 21 November to 18 December: That’s 64 matches in prime time – all live on SuperSport – plus a unique offering array of highlights, historical footage, news updates, and feature pieces with notable analysts and commentators.

And while the build-up to Qatar 2022 continues, DStv and GOtv bring you the best football action from around the globe, including the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, FA Cup and more.

The football variety even extends to the Major Soccer League, Turkish Super Lig, Eredivisie and Scottish Premiership, all of which feature on the two ESPN channels, which also provide action from the National Basketball Association (NBA), Major League Baseball (MLB) and National Football League (NFL), with a major the highlight the Super Bowl set for 14 February 2022 at the SoFi Stadium in California.

With the joy of the recent Olympic Games still fresh in our hearts and minds, another major upcoming highlight is the 2022 Commonwealth Games from Birmingham in England in July and August. With over 5,000 athletes from 72 nations – including stars from African countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and others – the Commonwealth Games are always a celebration of competition, unity and humanity.

But cricket lovers don’t have to wait until next year for global showpiece tournaments, as there is one just around the corner: the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from 17 October to 14 November, with 16 teams playing out 45 thrilling short-format matches.

DStv and GOtv viewers also enjoy unrivaled coverage of rugby, tennis, athletics, golf and the best motorsport, including Formula 1 and MotoGP, while SuperSport will continue to look out for boxing fans by securing the very best fights, as we have done in the past, with boxers like Deontay Wilder, Canelo, Tyson Fury and Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao.

SuperSport is also thrilled to put the spotlight on Africa’s own UFC champions: Francis Ngannou, Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman, who are all true warriors in the Octagon. And if you are in the mood for something more theatrical, then the WWE Universe offers drama like no other, with weekly live airings of Raw, SmackDown and NXT, features, magazine shows, and monthly Pay-Per-View specials – all headlined by WrestleMania 38, which will be held in Arlington, Texas in April next year.

As producers of African content that resonates with its people, the next step on this journey is the launch of SuperPicks, powered by BetKing. SuperPicks is SuperSport’s own free-to-play sports predictor platform that gives punters the chance to win a life-changing amount of money every week by correctly predicting the scores of six football fixtures. SuperPicks launched in Nigeria on 7 August and will be making its way to other African markets in the future.

Viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivaled selection of sporting action from around the world! Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream the action on the DStv App.

By NDN Reporter