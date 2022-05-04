Trending Now
Extreme heat cuts short stage 3 of Namib Desert Race
Sports

Extreme heat cuts short stage 3 of Namib Desert Race

May 4, 2022

By Foibe N Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 3  May 2022 – The Namib Race stage 2 had a new stage winner on Monday with Terumichi Morishita of Japan placing first. However, Reinhold Hugo of Switzerland remains in first place overall with David Dano in third place overall.

For the ladies, Victoria Connelly of the United Kingdom again finished 1st followed by Carole Kops of Luxembourg and Anim Swart of the United States and Canada.

Five Athletes withdrew yesterday since the stage was very hot and windy and there are only 38 racers left continuing to stage 4 tomorrow.

The total distance for stage 3 is 37.5 kilometres or 23 miles on a dust road surrounded by welwitschias and consists of the wide-open Namib Desert landscape.

The first lady through Checkpoint 2 was Victoria Connelly (United Kingdom).  The first men through Checkpoint 3 were Terumichi Morishita (Mori Mori) in 2 hours and 47 minutes and Reinhold Hugo (Switzerland) just three minutes behind in 2:50.  David David Dano (Israel) came in just six minutes later at 2:56.

Checkpoint 1 has now closed and all racers made it through and are on their way to Checkpoint 2. The last to arrive was Sandra Farana (France).

Temperatures in the sun are around 38C (or 100F). There is a really warm breeze streaming across the vast desert landscape. However, yesterday’s stage reached 47C or 116F.

Just 12 racers made it to the finish line of stage 3 before the stage was shortened due to excessive heat.  An approximate 4.5 kilometre section of the course was taken out and racers were shuttled back to camp.  An adjustment will be made to times to compensate for the reduced stage so no one is penalised due to the excessive heat.  The temperatures had reached 50C (or 122F) when the decision was made to shorten the course.

According to the event manager, Riitta Hanninen: “Racers were all happily surprised that the last section was cut short due to heat.  Francesa Billi danced and screamed ‘Yay beautiful news’.” – Namibia Daily News

