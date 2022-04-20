Zambia seeks stake in Angola oil refinery project

Trending Now
Energy

April 20, 2022

LUSAKA, April 20 — The Zambian government said on Tuesday that it has lobbied neighboring Angola to re-open the opportunity for the country to own a state in Angola’s oil refinery project.
Peter Kapala, the Minister of Energy, said Zambia wanted to have a stake in Angola’s Lobito Refinery Project which will have a capacity of 200,000 barrels per day.
He said the two countries last week signed an agreement to actualize the partnership.
“This opportunity will guarantee Zambia consistent access to the supply of petroleum on a preferential basis,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.
According to the minister, the diplomatic engagements and diversified partnerships in the energy sector, especially within the region, will lead to a high degree of redundancy and cheaper energy.
This, he said, will result in cheaper energy in the county in the medium to long term.
He further said the government was monitoring reports on the discovery of oil in neighboring Namibia as part of efforts to synergy with other countries in the energy sector.
The minister said he will be speaking at the 4th edition of the Namibia International Energy Conference to be held on Wednesday and Thursday.
He said the conference, which will bring together stakeholders in the energy sector, will serve as a catalyst for crucial conversations shaping the future of energy in Africa.   (Xinhua)

