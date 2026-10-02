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Namibia hikes petrol price
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Namibia hikes petrol price

October 2, 2026

WINDHOEK, Oct. 2– Namibia’s Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy on Friday announced a pump price increase of 1.5 Namibia dollars per liter for unleaded Petrol 95, effective Oct. 7, while opting to keep diesel prices unchanged to shield key economic sectors.

The new prices will bring petrol prices to 26.58 Namibia dollars per liter (1.59 U.S. dollars) in Walvis Bay, while diesel 50ppm and diesel 10ppm will hold steady at 27.86 and 27.96 per liter.

Speaking during the announcement, Namibia’s Minister of Industries, Mines and Energy Modestus Amutse, said the government will continue to implement substantial interventions through the National Energy Fund as well as the rolling out of new reforms in the form of the Bulk Petroleum Import Coordination mechanism in efforts to cushion consumers against the full impact of international oil price shocks.

The minister reassured the public that Namibia has sufficient fuel stocks and the national fuel supply system remains stable.

“The Ministry continues to monitor international market developments closely to ensure fuel prices remain reflective of actual import costs while maintaining stability in the domestic fuel market,” he concluded. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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