Chinese defense ministry urges U.S. to stop deceiving American, global people

BEIJING, June 26 — A Chinese defense ministry spokesperson on Thursday urged the United States to gain an objective and rational perception of China and to cease its deception and misleading of the U.S. public and the international community.

Spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang made the remarks in response to a question about recent comments by the U.S. secretary of defense describing China as a “threat” and stressing U.S. deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region to “achieve peace through strength.”

The United States also plans to strengthen its forces’ combat readiness in the region and boost the defense capabilities of Taiwan.

Noting that the Taiwan question is purely China’s internal affairs and brooks no foreign interference, Zhang urged the U.S. side to stop blaming China for everything and create favorable conditions for developing relations between the two countries and their militaries.

China never threatens any country with its own development, nor does it resort to deterrence and coercion like a certain country, Zhang said, noting that the Chinese military is a staunch force for world peace. (Xinhua)

