Iran warns France against interference in internal affairs

TEHRAN, Aug. 15– The Iranian Intelligence Ministry on Saturday warned the French government against “illegal interference” in Iran’s internal affairs.

In a statement on its website, the ministry said two French diplomats took part in a secret meeting in Tehran in July with suspects of a “major case involving foreign infiltration and interference.”

Following an investigation, it said the diplomats had “extensive records of violations and behaviors in contradiction with Iran’s domestic law and their diplomatic obligations.”

The ministry stressed it will not allow foreign diplomats in Iran to engage in “illegal interventionist” actions, warning that any repeat of such conduct would draw “fitting” responses.

On July 20, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said two French embassy officials had been detained and mistreated in Tehran.

In a statement, he called the incident “shocking,” adding he had warned Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi that it “cannot go without consequences.”

Araghchi later protested in a phone call with Barrot, saying the two French diplomats’ “unconventional” actions “contradicted diplomatic norms and were unacceptable.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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