Trending Now
Home International Iran warns France against interference in internal affairs
Iran warns France against interference in internal affairs
International

Iran warns France against interference in internal affairs

August 15, 2026

TEHRAN, Aug. 15– The Iranian Intelligence Ministry on Saturday warned the French government against “illegal interference” in Iran’s internal affairs.

In a statement on its website, the ministry said two French diplomats took part in a secret meeting in Tehran in July with suspects of a “major case involving foreign infiltration and interference.”

Following an investigation, it said the diplomats had “extensive records of violations and behaviors in contradiction with Iran’s domestic law and their diplomatic obligations.”

The ministry stressed it will not allow foreign diplomats in Iran to engage in “illegal interventionist” actions, warning that any repeat of such conduct would draw “fitting” responses.

On July 20, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said two French embassy officials had been detained and mistreated in Tehran.

In a statement, he called the incident “shocking,” adding he had warned Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi that it “cannot go without consequences.”

Araghchi later protested in a phone call with Barrot, saying the two French diplomats’ “unconventional” actions “contradicted diplomatic norms and were unacceptable.” (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 108
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Rafah crossing receives 2nd group of Palestinians returning...

February 3, 2026

Russia benefits from cooperation with China, says senior...

October 3, 2025

3 soldiers killed in militant ambush in NW...

October 28, 2025

Economic Watch: Autonomous electric trucks drive China’s shift...

February 3, 2026

Israeli army shuts down charity headquarters, demolishes sports...

June 30, 2026

Russian State Duma adopts act to protect citizens...

May 14, 2026

Malaysia to finalize social media user age verification...

February 26, 2026

Iran accuses U.S. of “flagrant” ceasefire violation

May 26, 2026

G20 makes historic Africa debut as Global South...

November 23, 2025

Vietnam’s capital to invest 340 mln USD in...

December 4, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.