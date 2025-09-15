Lebanon foils smuggling of 6.5 mln Captagon pills

BEIRUT, Sept. 15– Lebanon’s Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar announced Monday the interception of 6.5 million Captagon pills and 700 kilograms of hashish bound for Saudi Arabia, the official National News Agency reported.

Speaking during a press conference, Al-Hajjar noted that the latest drug bust was carried out before the shipment could reach Beirut Port, emphasizing that “no region, identity, or sect provides cover for crime.

” He reiterated the government’s full support for security agencies in their fight against narcotics and terrorism, underlining that “no one is above the law.

” The minister also revealed the dismantling of an international drug trafficking network stretching between Lebanon, Türkiye, Australia, and Jordan.

The ringleader of the network and several members were arrested following months of close surveillance.

He added that the Lebanese army recently shut down a drug lab in one region, with some of its supplies believed to have originated in Syria.

Al-Hajjar also highlighted the country’s ongoing coordination with security agencies in Syria, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Jordan, saying that these joint efforts were key to intercepting the drugs before they could leave the country. (Xinhua)

