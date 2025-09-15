Lebanon foils smuggling of 6.5 mln Captagon pills

Trending Now
An officer of the Directorate of Narcotics Control of Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry empties a bag of tablets of captagon (Fenethylline) seized during a special operation and presented before AFP afterwards in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on March 1, 2022. - Captagon is an amphetamine-type stimulant manufactured mostly in Lebanon, although probably also in Iraq and Syria, and much of which is bound for Saudi Arabia. The Saudi anti-drug directorate's spokesman accused the "Hezbollah terrorist militia" of being "the main source smuggling them and manufacturing them," an accusation that Iran-aligned group denies. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)
September 15, 2025

BEIRUT, Sept. 15– Lebanon’s Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar announced Monday the interception of 6.5 million Captagon pills and 700 kilograms of hashish bound for Saudi Arabia, the official National News Agency reported.

Speaking during a press conference, Al-Hajjar noted that the latest drug bust was carried out before the shipment could reach Beirut Port, emphasizing that “no region, identity, or sect provides cover for crime.

” He reiterated the government’s full support for security agencies in their fight against narcotics and terrorism, underlining that “no one is above the law.

” The minister also revealed the dismantling of an international drug trafficking network stretching between Lebanon, Türkiye, Australia, and Jordan.

The ringleader of the network and several members were arrested following months of close surveillance.

He added that the Lebanese army recently shut down a drug lab in one region, with some of its supplies believed to have originated in Syria.

Al-Hajjar also highlighted the country’s ongoing coordination with security agencies in Syria, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Jordan, saying that these joint efforts were key to intercepting the drugs before they could leave the country. (Xinhua)

