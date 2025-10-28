Update: Kenya plane crash kills 11: airline

NAIROBI, Oct. 28 — Eleven people, including 10 foreign tourists, were killed early Tuesday when a light aircraft crashed in Kwale County, Kenya’s coastal region, while en route to the world-famous Maasai Mara National Reserve, the airline said.

Mombasa Air Safari confirmed that eight Hungarian and two German passengers, along with a Kenyan pilot, were on board the aircraft, registration number 5Y-CCA, which had taken off from Diani, a popular tourist resort town.

“Sadly, there are no survivors,” the airline said in a statement, noting that it has activated its emergency response team and is working closely with authorities to establish the cause of the crash.

“Our hearts and prayers are with all those affected by this tragic event,” the company said.

Mombasa Air Safari, which operates scheduled and charter flights to several tourist destinations across the East African country, expressed “profound sorrow” and said it had established a family assistance team to provide counseling and logistical support to relatives of the victims.

Rescue teams from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, Kenya Red Cross, and local authorities were dispatched to the crash site shortly after the incident was reported.

The wreckage was found scattered across a hilly area of Kwale, where emergency crews worked to recover bodies and secure the site.

Kenyan aviation authorities said a joint investigation has been launched with representatives from Hungary, Germany, and the aircraft’s manufacturer to determine the cause of the accident. (Xinhua)

