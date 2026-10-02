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UAE presidential adviser calls Flydubai flight incident “terrorist act”
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UAE presidential adviser calls Flydubai flight incident “terrorist act”

October 2, 2026

DUBAI, Oct. 2 — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said on Friday that the incident aboard a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was a “terrorist act”, praising the Indian captain for averting a disaster after being attacked by his co-pilot.

Gargash said on social media platform X that Captain Smit Machchhar deserved “every appreciation” for showing courage and responsibility in the face of what he described as a “dangerous terrorist act” and a potential disaster.

“His professionalism and moral sense in the darkest of circumstances make him a true hero,” he said.

Flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday, was diverted to Saudi Arabia and landed safely in Tabuk after the incident.

Media reports said the co-pilot attacked the captain with a knife in the cockpit, causing the aircraft to make a sudden descent. Other crew members and passengers overpowered the attacker before the crew regained control, the reports said.

The UAE attorney-general on Thursday ordered the formation of an investigation team to probe into the incident, including whether it was linked to terrorist activity. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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